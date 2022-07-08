A video of South Korean police brutally subduing a young Vietnamese walking down an alley holding a kitchen knife has sparked controversy over human rights abuse. Photo: KBC TV
Did South Korean police use ‘excessive force’ to subdue a Vietnamese man holding a knife?
- CCTV footage showed officers kicking, tasering and kneeling on a man named Nguyen, 22, who told them he was going to see his girlfriend who needed a kitchen knife to chop duck meat
- The incident in Gwangju city sparked online debates on whether police had used excessive force against a suspect who was not resisting arrest
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A video of South Korean police brutally subduing a young Vietnamese walking down an alley holding a kitchen knife has sparked controversy over human rights abuse. Photo: KBC TV