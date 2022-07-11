People offer prayers near the site of Shinzo Abe’s shooting. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
People offer prayers near the site of Shinzo Abe’s shooting. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
This Week in Asia /  People

Shinzo Abe to have private funeral, with separate ceremony for friends of Japan that may include Trump

  • The government has confirmed Abe’s funeral will be for family and close friends only
  • A second ceremony will take place on Tuesday for Abe’s political colleagues and contacts from the worlds of business and diplomacy

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:36pm, 11 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People offer prayers near the site of Shinzo Abe’s shooting. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
People offer prayers near the site of Shinzo Abe’s shooting. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE