A Malaysian woman and her boyfriend are facing jail time after courting controversy with a viral video of a striptease stunt in a comedy club that authorities in the Muslim-majority country have deemed insulting to Islam. Photo: Bloomberg
Law
Malaysian ‘sex cult’ couple charged in court after stirring controversy in stand-up routine

  • The couple, currently out on bail of 20,000 ringgit (US$4,500) each, are so said to have stirred similar controversies in other Kuala Lumpur venues
  • The country’s leading comedians have urged authorities to rescind their suspension of the comedy club’s licence following the incident

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 6:49pm, 13 Jul, 2022

