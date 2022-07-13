A Malaysian woman and her boyfriend are facing jail time after courting controversy with a viral video of a striptease stunt in a comedy club that authorities in the Muslim-majority country have deemed insulting to Islam. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian ‘sex cult’ couple charged in court after stirring controversy in stand-up routine
- The couple, currently out on bail of 20,000 ringgit (US$4,500) each, are so said to have stirred similar controversies in other Kuala Lumpur venues
- The country’s leading comedians have urged authorities to rescind their suspension of the comedy club’s licence following the incident
A Malaysian woman and her boyfriend are facing jail time after courting controversy with a viral video of a striptease stunt in a comedy club that authorities in the Muslim-majority country have deemed insulting to Islam. Photo: Bloomberg