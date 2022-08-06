Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (left) and his wife (right) with the newlywed couple Nurul Izzah Anwar and Yin Shao Loong. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (left) and his wife (right) with the newlywed couple Nurul Izzah Anwar and Yin Shao Loong. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  People

Daughter of Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim marries in low-key ceremony

  • Lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar and Yin Shao Loong tied the knot in presence of close friends and family members on Friday
  • Wishes poured in for the couple on social media, with netizens expressing hope the interracial marriage would ‘strengthen unity’ in the Malay-majority country

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 2:31pm, 6 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (left) and his wife (right) with the newlywed couple Nurul Izzah Anwar and Yin Shao Loong. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (left) and his wife (right) with the newlywed couple Nurul Izzah Anwar and Yin Shao Loong. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE