Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (left) and his wife (right) with the newlywed couple Nurul Izzah Anwar and Yin Shao Loong. Photo: Facebook
Daughter of Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim marries in low-key ceremony
- Lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar and Yin Shao Loong tied the knot in presence of close friends and family members on Friday
- Wishes poured in for the couple on social media, with netizens expressing hope the interracial marriage would ‘strengthen unity’ in the Malay-majority country
