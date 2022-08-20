Government studies and surveys show that there are an estimated 1.1 million hikikomori across Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan society ‘needs to change’ so hikikomori will feel welcome again, experts say
- A new survey shows half of social recluses in Tokyo are women, and that many hikikomori also do not want help reintegrating
- The results come as experts say a solution is needed for Japan’s ‘80-50’ problem, where elderly parents caring for their reclusive children in their 50s start to die
