George Yeo, former foreign minister of Singapore. Photo: SCMP
George Yeo, former foreign minister of Singapore. Photo: SCMP
This Week in Asia /  People

Singapore’s George Yeo on the Southeast Asia’s Chinese diaspora, regional anti-Chinese sentiment, and Lee Kuan Yew’s US-China calculations

  • The ex-foreign minister believes the relationship between China and Singapore’s Chinese diaspora will strengthen as Beijing’s influence in global politics and economics grows
  • Singapore’s ‘Chinese-ness’ can be appealing to diaspora communities, but city state is conscious that Asean neighbours could view it as ‘an agent of China’, he adds

George Yeo
George Yeo

Updated: 10:30am, 31 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
George Yeo, former foreign minister of Singapore. Photo: SCMP
George Yeo, former foreign minister of Singapore. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE