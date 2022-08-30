Joseph Schooling of Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Singapore’s Olympic golden boy Joseph Schooling banned from competitions after ‘confessing’ to cannabis usage

  • Admitting to consuming cannabis earlier this year means the Olympic medallist is banned from competitions for the rest of his time as a conscript
  • Singapore insists cannabis serves as a gateway drug to more harmful substances, and people caught trafficking large quantities may face the death penalty

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 11:01pm, 30 Aug, 2022

