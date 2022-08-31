Melbourne-based Number 1 Driver School has apologised for calling its female instructors “timid and weak” in marketing copy on its website. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia driving school for Chinese speakers apologises for calling female trainers ‘timid and weak’

  • Number 1 Driver School’s advert says its female instructors ‘can’t perform intensive training and their students often improve only very slowly’
  • Melbourne-based institute expresses regret over incident but residents say they are unconvinced by the apology and have reported company for discrimination

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 3:01pm, 31 Aug, 2022

