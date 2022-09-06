Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider on a bridge in western India. He was 54. Photo: AP
Cyrus Mistry’s car accident highlights the dangers of India’s ‘Third World’ road conditions
- A record 155,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2021, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau
- With a mere 1 per cent of the world’s vehicles, India accounts for about 10 per cent of all crash-related deaths, according to the World Bank
