Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider on a bridge in western India. He was 54. Photo: AP
Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider on a bridge in western India. He was 54. Photo: AP
India
This Week in Asia /  People

Cyrus Mistry’s car accident highlights the dangers of India’s ‘Third World’ road conditions

  • A record 155,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2021, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau
  • With a mere 1 per cent of the world’s vehicles, India accounts for about 10 per cent of all crash-related deaths, according to the World Bank

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 8:32pm, 6 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider on a bridge in western India. He was 54. Photo: AP
Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider on a bridge in western India. He was 54. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE