The cult group’s believers peel vegetables at the farmhouse. Photo: Facebook
Cambodian teens are camping out with a doomsday cult leader. Their parents want them to go home
- Over 20,000 followers, including teens, turned up at the farmhouse after politician-turned-doomsday prophet predicted the end of humanity on August 30
- After his prediction failed, most supporters left but some parents continue to await their children’s return and have urged the government to intervene
The cult group’s believers peel vegetables at the farmhouse. Photo: Facebook