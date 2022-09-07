The cult group’s believers peel vegetables at the farmhouse. Photo: Facebook
The cult group’s believers peel vegetables at the farmhouse. Photo: Facebook
Cambodia
This Week in Asia /  People

Cambodian teens are camping out with a doomsday cult leader. Their parents want them to go home

  • Over 20,000 followers, including teens, turned up at the farmhouse after politician-turned-doomsday prophet predicted the end of humanity on August 30
  • After his prediction failed, most supporters left but some parents continue to await their children’s return and have urged the government to intervene

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 5:07pm, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The cult group’s believers peel vegetables at the farmhouse. Photo: Facebook
The cult group’s believers peel vegetables at the farmhouse. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE