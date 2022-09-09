Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96. File photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96. File photo: EPA-EFE
Queen Elizabeth
This Week in Asia /  People

Queen Elizabeth’s death: from Singapore to Japan, Asia pays tribute to ‘soul of the UK’

  • Leaders from Singapore’s Lee to New Zealand’s Ardern and Japan PM Kishida paid tribute to the monarch’s long reign
  • Elizabeth also witnessed countless leadership changes in the region during her 70 years on the throne

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 2:32pm, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96. File photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE