Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96. File photo: EPA-EFE
Queen Elizabeth’s death: from Singapore to Japan, Asia pays tribute to ‘soul of the UK’
- Leaders from Singapore’s Lee to New Zealand’s Ardern and Japan PM Kishida paid tribute to the monarch’s long reign
- Elizabeth also witnessed countless leadership changes in the region during her 70 years on the throne
