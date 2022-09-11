Children at the boys’ dormitory in Nayon ng Kabataan watch TV in the common area. The government-run facility in Mandaluyong City in the Philippines serves abandoned, neglected and orphaned children aged 7-17. Photo: Bernice Beltran
Children at the boys’ dormitory in Nayon ng Kabataan watch TV in the common area. The government-run facility in Mandaluyong City in the Philippines serves abandoned, neglected and orphaned children aged 7-17. Photo: Bernice Beltran
Stuck in limbo: Filipino children up for adoption face long, uncertain wait while some grow too old to be adopted

  • Given the lengthy, uncertainty process and decline in adoption, care facilities often have to transition their wards to life without adoption
  • Extreme poverty, single parenthood and abuse are some top factors that push parents to give up their children

Bernice Beltran and Maro Enriquez

Updated: 2:00pm, 11 Sep, 2022

