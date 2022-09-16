Malaysian Yang Fei Pin holds her phone showing a photograph of her late son Goi Zhen Feng. Photo: SCMP / Aidan Jones
Malaysian Yang Fei Pin holds her phone showing a photograph of her late son Goi Zhen Feng. Photo: SCMP / Aidan Jones
Scams and swindles
This Week in Asia /  People

exclusive | Malaysian victim’s death linked to Asia’s ‘hell on earth’ scam trade

  • Goi Zhen Feng died in Thailand, near the Myanmar border, after falling victim to Chinese gangs preying on vulnerable young people
  • ‘No matter offers online of meeting friends, high-paying jobs, don’t be cheated ... these syndicates will use any method to lure you’, his grieving parents say

Aidan Jones in Sri Racha

Updated: 8:30am, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Yang Fei Pin holds her phone showing a photograph of her late son Goi Zhen Feng. Photo: SCMP / Aidan Jones
Malaysian Yang Fei Pin holds her phone showing a photograph of her late son Goi Zhen Feng. Photo: SCMP / Aidan Jones
READ FULL ARTICLE