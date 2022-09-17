Titi, a small Malaysian town, is a popular weekend getaway for those living in the capital Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Maria Siow
Sleepy Malaysian town Titi hopes ‘buzz of domestic visitors’ will return as Covid-19 curbs ease
- Strict virus curbs have deterred even local residents and affected business in the small Hakka township, with many shops and key attractions still closed
- Residents hope Titi’s fresh produce, distinctive street art and historical appeal will lure visitors back as Malaysia begins efforts to boost domestic tourism
