Titi, a small Malaysian town, is a popular weekend getaway for those living in the capital Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Maria Siow
Sleepy Malaysian town Titi hopes ‘buzz of domestic visitors’ will return as Covid-19 curbs ease

  • Strict virus curbs have deterred even local residents and affected business in the small Hakka township, with many shops and key attractions still closed
  • Residents hope Titi’s fresh produce, distinctive street art and historical appeal will lure visitors back as Malaysia begins efforts to boost domestic tourism

Maria Siow
Updated: 11:00am, 17 Sep, 2022

