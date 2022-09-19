A dragon dance in the Chinatown night market in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. Photo: Johannes Nugroho
A dragon dance in the Chinatown night market in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. Photo: Johannes Nugroho
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  People

New Indonesian-Chinese ‘kya-kya’ market a cultural and tourism hub for Surabaya

  • The port city has often had a Chinatown market but discrimination against Chinese people over the centuries has meant a ‘kya-kya’ was not a given
  • Now a new weekend night market has opened, with local government backing and halal Chinese food to appeal to the Muslim-majority population

Johannes Nugroho
Johannes Nugroho

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A dragon dance in the Chinatown night market in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. Photo: Johannes Nugroho
A dragon dance in the Chinatown night market in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. Photo: Johannes Nugroho
READ FULL ARTICLE