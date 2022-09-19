A dragon dance in the Chinatown night market in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. Photo: Johannes Nugroho
New Indonesian-Chinese ‘kya-kya’ market a cultural and tourism hub for Surabaya
- The port city has often had a Chinatown market but discrimination against Chinese people over the centuries has meant a ‘kya-kya’ was not a given
- Now a new weekend night market has opened, with local government backing and halal Chinese food to appeal to the Muslim-majority population
