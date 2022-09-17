About 100 Nangkrenang refugees continue to live in a government-allotted block of flats in Sidoarjo, East Java, some 110km away from the home they were driven out of 11 years ago. Photo: Johannees Nugroho
Still no home in sight for Indonesia’s Shiite Muslim refugees, 11 years after Sunni mob razes village
- 11 years after fleeing their hometown, some 100 refugees are still barred from returning home simply because they choose to remain as Shiite Muslims
- Cleric Tajul Muluk, who was charged with ‘blasphemy against Islam’, has remained with the refugees even after he converted from Shiite to Sunni Islam
