About 100 Nangkrenang refugees continue to live in a government-allotted block of flats in Sidoarjo, East Java, some 110km away from the home they were driven out of 11 years ago. Photo: Johannees Nugroho
Indonesia
This Week in Asia / People

Still no home in sight for Indonesia’s Shiite Muslim refugees, 11 years after Sunni mob razes village

  • 11 years after fleeing their hometown, some 100 refugees are still barred from returning home simply because they choose to remain as Shiite Muslims
  • Cleric Tajul Muluk, who was charged with ‘blasphemy against Islam’, has remained with the refugees even after he converted from Shiite to Sunni Islam

Johannes Nugroho
Updated: 2:00pm, 17 Sep, 2022

