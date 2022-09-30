Voters at a voting centre on the outskirts of Malacca, Malaysia in November 2021. The crackdowns appear to be escalating as the country inches closer to national polls that need to be called by September 2023. Photo: AP
Voters at a voting centre on the outskirts of Malacca, Malaysia in November 2021. The crackdowns appear to be escalating as the country inches closer to national polls that need to be called by September 2023. Photo: AP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  People

As election fever heats up in Malaysia, so does censorship and conservatism

  • Ban on films part of broader crackdown on activity deemed offensive to conservative sensibilities of Malay-Muslim majority, in sign polls could be called soon
  • Local parties have long relied on race-based and polarising tactics to maintain their bases, analyst says

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Voters at a voting centre on the outskirts of Malacca, Malaysia in November 2021. The crackdowns appear to be escalating as the country inches closer to national polls that need to be called by September 2023. Photo: AP
Voters at a voting centre on the outskirts of Malacca, Malaysia in November 2021. The crackdowns appear to be escalating as the country inches closer to national polls that need to be called by September 2023. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE