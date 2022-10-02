The Tetseo Sisters are a four-member band of siblings, from Nagaland in North east India that sing in their dying native tongue of Chokri. Photo: Twitter
Indian millennials use music to save traditional languages, one note at a time
- Many of India’s languages are slowly dying due to globalisation, easy access to the internet, a lack of script and dependence on oral traditions
- As many as 197 Indian languages are endangered and vulnerable according to Unesco
