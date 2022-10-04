Tear gas let off by police is seen after a football match in East Java on October 1, 2022. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
How do crowd disasters like Indonesia’s football tragedy happen and can they be prevented?
- Fight-or-flight response triggered by radical change in environment, crowd density among key factors for disasters, experts say
- Assessment of potential risks, increasing education on how disasters occur part of multi-agency approach to prevention, analysts add
