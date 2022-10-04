Japanese schools have long been notorious for strict rules. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese school suspends teacher for slapping student over failure to bring softball jersey
- Teacher allegedly hit the 16-year-old’s face, leaving her with a dislocated jaw, and continued to subject her to hardline treatment
- Principal apologises for the incident, as school pledges to investigate whether teacher was involved in other instances of professional misconduct
