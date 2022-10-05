77-year-old South Korean fringe religious leader, Jung Myung-seok, head of a controversial Christian sect called the Christian Gospel Mission was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two women including one from Hong Kong, news reports said on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
South Korea arrests 77-year-old religious leader for ‘quasi-raping’ Hong Kong woman, molesting Australian
- South Korea defines ‘quasi-rape’ as the act of having sexual intercourse with another person by taking advantage of his/her condition of unconsciousness
- The Christian Gospel Mission, of which Jung Myung-seok is the head, strongly denied the allegations claiming they were groundless
77-year-old South Korean fringe religious leader, Jung Myung-seok, head of a controversial Christian sect called the Christian Gospel Mission was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two women including one from Hong Kong, news reports said on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook