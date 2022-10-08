There are 250-300 acid attacks in India every year but the actual figure is likely higher as some incidents go unreported. Photo: AFP
There are 250-300 acid attacks in India every year but the actual figure is likely higher as some incidents go unreported. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  People

‘Worse than murder’: Why are acid attacks still common in India after 2013 ban?

  • The Delhi Commission for Women has found that acid remains freely available despite the Supreme Court’s 2013 ban on over-the-counter sales
  • Activists have attributed the continued sale of acid to poor enforcement of laws and a lack of public awareness

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 5:10pm, 8 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
There are 250-300 acid attacks in India every year but the actual figure is likely higher as some incidents go unreported. Photo: AFP
There are 250-300 acid attacks in India every year but the actual figure is likely higher as some incidents go unreported. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE