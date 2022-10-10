Families in Thailand pray following a mass shooting last week which claimed 36 lives, including children. Photo: Reuters
Grieving Thais say ‘nothing has changed’ as massacre reignites concerns over uniformed men
- Panya Kamrab, a police officer sacked for drug offences, killed 36 people last week, including children, while a soldier killed 29 in 2020
- Experts say police often ‘buy their own pistols’ which can lead to corruption or worse, and many use drugs, which affects mental health
