Women have severely affected by the (extortion) threats, with some feeling suicidal and anxious for their marriage or the safety of their children, according to a report by LICADHO, a prominent human rights organisation. Photo: Shutterstock
Cambodian women become targets of online loan sharks who demand nude photos as collateral
- Hardship from the pandemic has expanded the client pool for online loan sharks who charge illegal interest rates of up to 80 per cent a month
- Victims are often too embarrassed to make police reports and can provide little, if any, evidence to NGOs when lodging reports
