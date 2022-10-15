A man wearing a mask of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves a flag of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party during a rally in December 2019. Photo: AP
UK mob violence exposes deep, disturbing reach of India’s Hindutva agenda in diaspora
- Clashes in Leicester and elsewhere highlight deep divisions caused by Hindutva groups, who use hardline nationalism to help diaspora ‘hold on to their roots’
- Displays of Hindutva nationalism are likely to be more frequent, violent as such groups extend reach in diaspora communities, analysts note
