Muslim protesters hold an anti-LGBT rally outside a mosque in the provincial capital Banda Aceh, Aceh province in Indonesia in 2018. The LGBT community in Indonesia has faced a worsening climate of intolerance. Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, ‘LGBT’ label is linked to criminal guilt amid ‘societal homophobia’
- Indonesia has a history of linking criminality to homosexuality, and its citizens tend to voraciously consume LGBTQ news and rumours amid societal stigma
- A 2018 public poll found that 87.6 per cent of Indonesians saw LGBTQ people as a threat to society
