A support group for Japanese fishermen exposed to radiation from US nuclear tests in the Pacific Ocean in the 1950s has had to launch a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to cover growing legal costs. Photo: readyfor.jp
Japan’s ‘nuclear’ 1950s fishermen need human rights recognised, not just cash, say justice campaigners
- A crowdfunding project has been set up to pay legal, medical costs for men exposed to radiation in Pacific during US tests decades ago
- Organisers also want their lawyers to further investigate ‘cover ups’ by US and Japan amid ‘human rights violations’ by both
