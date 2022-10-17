BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
BTS confirms military enlistment, ending exemption debate in South Korea
- BTS’ oldest member Jin to enlist by the end of the year, after parliamentary debates on whether the group could bypass military service got nowhere
- Agency says K-pop group looks forward to reconvening around 2025 following service commitment, as fans show support
