Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua
Will Rishi Sunak’s rise in UK prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?
- Singapore’s three prime ministers are all of Chinese descent, but observers note Sunak’s rise should not be ‘romanticised’ as he was chosen by a small circle of Tory MPs
- Observers also question whether takeaway should be about a person from an ethnic minority group being PM or that a ‘ridiculously rich elite’ could take the top job
