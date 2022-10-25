Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua
Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua
Britain
This Week in Asia /  People

Will Rishi Sunak’s rise in UK prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?

  • Singapore’s three prime ministers are all of Chinese descent, but observers note Sunak’s rise should not be ‘romanticised’ as he was chosen by a small circle of Tory MPs
  • Observers also question whether takeaway should be about a person from an ethnic minority group being PM or that a ‘ridiculously rich elite’ could take the top job

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:36pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua
Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE