A protester holds a sign with an image of slain broadcast journalist Percy Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, during a rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine prisons chief suspended, listed as ‘person of interest’ following murder of radio host

  • Bureau of Corrections director Gerald Bantag suspended for 60 days to ensure ‘fair, impartial investigation’, but he says it’s because ‘I have stepped on too many toes’
  • Confessed gunman reveals that the order to kill Percival Mabasa, who had criticised high-profile figures, came from inside the National Penitentiary through a middleman

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 5:54pm, 26 Oct, 2022

