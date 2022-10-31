South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee offer flowers at a joint memorial altar for the victims of a Halloween stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district that claimed 154 lives, including 26 foreigners. Photo: dpa
South Koreans demand answers to ‘preventable’ Halloween crush that killed at least 154
- Calls are growing for accountability as authorities face accusations that lax crowd control was to blame for the horrific Halloween stampede
- A safety expert says the ‘human-caused disaster’ tragedy could have been averted on a night where some 100,000 revellers were expected in Itaewon
