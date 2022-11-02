Late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his wife Akie are seen during a cherry blossom viewing party in April 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE/File
Will Shinzo Abe’s widow take over his safe seat, or is Japan ready to move on?
- Akie Abe fanned speculation she may take over her late husband’s constituency, viewed as the ‘safest of safe seats’, following comments at a funeral service
- She faces opposition from the Abe family, and lack of political experience makes her no match for Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is touted as a future leader
Late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his wife Akie are seen during a cherry blossom viewing party in April 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE/File