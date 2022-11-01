A South Korean minister on Tuesday apologised for failing to prevent the Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, as the country’s police chief admitted “heavy responsibility” over the force’s mishandling of emergency calls about the disaster. “As the government minister in charge of protecting people’s lives, I offer my deepest apology to the people,” said Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min in a speech at the National Assembly. Police chief Yoon Hee-keun on Tuesday said he bore responsibility for failing to prevent the crush. “I feel a heavy responsibility as the head of one of the related government offices,” he said. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.” The comments marked the first time that top officials had acknowledged responsibility for apparent policing lapses in the Itaewon nightlife zone, where some 100,000 people had been expected to gather for Halloween festivities on Saturday night. While President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a week-long mourning period and vowed to come up with preventive measures, he has not yet offered any clear-cut public apology over the tragedy. Prime Minister Han Duk-soo on Tuesday, however, said the government had “limitless responsibilities” for protecting people’s lives. Lee had earlier drawn flak when he claimed on Sunday that the disaster could not have been prevented with more police officers, and that the crowd size was smaller than previous years. He also appeared to pin part of the blame on anti-government protests elsewhere in Seoul, which had required the deployment of “a considerable number of police and security forces”. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also tearfully apologised and said the city government would put all available administrative resources “until every citizen can return to their normal lives”. Yoon, the police chief, said officers did not effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the overcrowding. “We’ve confirmed that there were many emergency calls to alert about the seriousness at the site just before the accident occurred,” he said. “The way of handling the situation at the site in response to such calls fell short of expectations.” Transcripts of emergency calls reported by South Korean news agency News1 documented how desperate members of the public had flagged dangerous overcrowding hours before disaster struck at around 10pm local time on Saturday. At 8.09pm, one caller told police: “There are too many people here being pushed, trampled, hurt. It’s chaotic. You need to control this.” The change in tack came as the government faces growing public scrutiny over who should be accountable for the country’s worst disaster in years. South Korea ’s opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung lashed out at the government on Tuesday, blaming its “incompetence and carelessness” for the disaster. Yoo Seung-min, a key politician of the ruling People Power Party, on Monday called for the sacking of Minister Lee. South Korea is typically strong on crowd control, with protest rallies often so heavily policed that officers can outnumber participants. An estimated 100,000 people had flocked to Itaewon to enjoy the first post-pandemic Halloween festivities but because these were not “official” events with designated organisers, neither police nor local authorities were actively managing the crowd. Seoul police said they had deployed 137 officers to Itaewon for Halloween primarily to monitor crime, with a particular focus on narcotics use, not crowd control. In contrast, 6,500 officers were present at a protest across town that was only attended by about 25,000 people. Public mood remained sombre on Tuesday, with planned festivities scrapped and scores of altars set up across the country to mourn the deaths. Next to the Exit No. 1 of the Itaewon subway station on Tuesday, a Buddhist monk, wearing a grey and ochre-coloured robe and holding a wooden gong, was seen sitting on the pavement chanting an hours-long mantra for the victims. Low iron-grid fences around the entrance were filled with hundreds of Post-it messages as mourners left flowers, dolls, bottles of drinks and candies. “My young friends, I pray so that you may achieve your unfulfilled dreams in Heaven,” read one Post-it message stuck to the fence at the subway. “I am very sorry for getting away without helping you. Please be happy in Heaven. I am really sorry,” another said. “How many times have we made this mistake? Rest in Peace,” a Post-it message written in English said. Several metres away, the small hilly alley where at least 156 people including 26 foreign nationals died during the crowd surge, remained cordoned off, with police officers in fluorescent reflective jackets standing guard. The site of the tragedy was still littered with garbage and some personal effects of the victims. Some 100 metres away at a road section, mourners were seen piling into a tent to lay flowers, bow and pray for the dead before an altar decorated with neat rows of white chrysanthemums. Additional reporting by Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse