A man walks past a public television screen in Tokyo on October 4, displaying file missile footage about an early morning North Korean missile launch which prompted an evacuation alert over northeastern Japan. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
2 Korean school students in Japan confronted by adult man over Pyongyang missile launches

  • A day after Pyongyang fired a missile that flew over Japan, a man shouted at the students and demanded the boys tell the country ‘not to shoot missiles’
  • Japanese media have reported a rise in anti-Korean hate incidents in the country amid North Korea’s escalating military provocations

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Nov, 2022

