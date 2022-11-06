Thousands of Thai workers arrive in Finland and Sweden every year only to face inhumane working conditions, advocates say. Photo: Shutterstock
Thai migrant workers demand action as berry-picking hardships in Finland go unheard
- Thousands of Thai workers have been lured to Finland and Sweden over the past decade with promises of earning thousands of dollars to pick wild berries
- Instead, they were faced with inhumane working and living conditions, and rarely received the money they were owed, advocates say
