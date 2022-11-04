Online commentators accused the government of ignoring the issue of elder abuse in the rapidly ageing country and recommended euthanasia to relieve the suffering of terminally ill adults. Photo: Bloomberg
Japanese man, 81, arrested for allegedly pushing disabled wife into sea
- An octogenarian in eastern Japan pushed his wheelchair-bound wife into the sea after he grew tired of taking care of her for 40 years
- Netizens have accused the government of ignoring elder abuse in a rapidly ageing Japan and recommended euthanasia to relieve the suffering of terminally ill adults
Online commentators accused the government of ignoring the issue of elder abuse in the rapidly ageing country and recommended euthanasia to relieve the suffering of terminally ill adults. Photo: Bloomberg