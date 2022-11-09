Former CNN Beijing Bureau chief Jaime FlorCruz has been named as the Philippines ambassador to China. Photo: Facebook
Former Filipino exile Jaime FlorCruz who joined the Cultural Revolution slated to be Manila’s envoy to Beijing
- Jaime FlorCruz and a group of ‘subversives’ defied a government ban 51 years ago and travelled to China leading to their exile under Ferdinand Marcos Snr’s rule
- During his time in China, FlorCruz joined the Cultural Revolution, then attended Peking University at the same time as politicians Bo Xilai and Li Keqiang
