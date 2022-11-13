Kiyoha Kiritaka, 23, sparked debate when she lifted the lid on her time as a trainee geisha in Kyoto, Japan. Photo: Handout
As Japanese ex-maiko spills the tea on sex assault, will other geishas say #MeToo?
- Kiyoha Kiritaka, who was a maiko – a trainee geisha – when she was 16, has lifted the lid on the secretive culture surrounding the youngsters
- The now 23-year-old details cases of sexual assault, depression and attempted suicide, although experts say harassment is not the norm
