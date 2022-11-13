The trend of underage marriages in Pakistan adds to the woes affecting flood-hit areas. According to UNICEF, 21 per cent of Pakistani girls marry before the age of 18, and three per cent before they turn 15. Photo: AP
Pakistan
Pregnant women caught in Pakistan’s floods left struggling for maternal healthcare

  • Some 650,000 pregnant women in flood-hit provinces are affected by maternal malnutrition, with about 2,000 mothers a day giving birth in unsafe conditions
  • Unregulated use of medicines, untrained birth attendants, lack of access to health facilities and hospitals among problems post-floods

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 4:00pm, 13 Nov, 2022

