Members of the conservative Islamic Reformist Movement remove labels from a tent donated by the Reformed Evangelical Church of Indonesia. Photo: Twitter/milenial Indonesia maju
Indonesian Islamist group faces backlash for targeting church-donated tents for quake victims
- An Islamist group ripped off labels from tents donated by a church for survivors of the Cianjur earthquake, over fears it was trying to convert Muslims
- Islamic Reformist Movement has links to banned extremist group Islamic Defenders Front, and some members were in 2015 suspected of being affiliated with Isis
Members of the conservative Islamic Reformist Movement remove labels from a tent donated by the Reformed Evangelical Church of Indonesia. Photo: Twitter/milenial Indonesia maju