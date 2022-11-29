Members of the conservative Islamic Reformist Movement remove labels from a tent donated by the Reformed Evangelical Church of Indonesia. Photo: Twitter/milenial Indonesia maju
Indonesia
Indonesian Islamist group faces backlash for targeting church-donated tents for quake victims

  • An Islamist group ripped off labels from tents donated by a church for survivors of the Cianjur earthquake, over fears it was trying to convert Muslims
  • Islamic Reformist Movement has links to banned extremist group Islamic Defenders Front, and some members were in 2015 suspected of being affiliated with Isis

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 10:30am, 29 Nov, 2022

