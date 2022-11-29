Organisers of Koko Cici East Java, Helena Aprilia and Piniela Sutandi. Photo: Johannes Nugroho
Indonesia’s ‘Koko Cici’ cultural ambassadors bloom, keen to promote Chinese heritage 24 years after fatal riots
- In 1998’s two-day riots, after decades of being oppressed by the state, hundreds of people, including many of Chinese descent, were killed, and scores of women raped
- Over the last two decades, so-called Koko Cici contests have taken place, searching for young people who want to shout out about and preserve Chinese links
Organisers of Koko Cici East Java, Helena Aprilia and Piniela Sutandi. Photo: Johannes Nugroho