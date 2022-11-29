South Korean first Lady Kim Keon-hee photographed with a Cambodian boy. Photo: Presidential Office
South Korea to treat ill Cambodian boy at centre of first lady’s ‘poverty porn’ furore
- A 14-year-old Cambodian boy with a heart problem who was visited by South Korea’s first lady will be given free medical care at a hospital in Seoul
- Opposition lawmakers accuse Kim Keon-hee of exploiting her visit to see the ailing boy during the Asean summit in Cambodia earlier this month
