South Korean first Lady Kim Keon-hee photographed with a Cambodian boy. Photo: Presidential Office
South Korean first Lady Kim Keon-hee photographed with a Cambodian boy. Photo: Presidential Office
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  People

South Korea to treat ill Cambodian boy at centre of first lady’s ‘poverty porn’ furore

  • A 14-year-old Cambodian boy with a heart problem who was visited by South Korea’s first lady will be given free medical care at a hospital in Seoul
  • Opposition lawmakers accuse Kim Keon-hee of exploiting her visit to see the ailing boy during the Asean summit in Cambodia earlier this month

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean first Lady Kim Keon-hee photographed with a Cambodian boy. Photo: Presidential Office
South Korean first Lady Kim Keon-hee photographed with a Cambodian boy. Photo: Presidential Office
READ FULL ARTICLE