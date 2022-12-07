Fat-shaming – the criticising of a person’s weight, body type and eating habits – is commonplace in India, with physical appearances often subject to public scrutiny and unwanted advice. Photo: Getty Images
From Bollywood to politics, more Indians are fighting back against fat-shaming
- India has some 135 million overweight citizens in a population of 1.4 billion, and fat-shaming is ‘very normalised in Indian households’
- Obesity has typically been associated with poor food habits but it can sometimes be triggered by complex conditions, stress or medicine
