Hannah Abdullah interviews AJI chair Eben Haezer in an impromptu show at Radio braille Surabaya’s soft launch. Photo: Johannes Nugroho
Indonesia’s all-blind radio crew seeks to shed light on perspectives of disabled community
- Surabaya’s first radio station helmed by blind people shares YouTube video highlighting city’s poor infrastructure for visually impaired
- The station hopes to expand to include people with other physical impairments, and to advocate for rights
