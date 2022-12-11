Raids in the resort town of Pattaya found threads linking several suspected Chinese criminals through a web of Thai frontmen to authorities at the very top of government. Photo: Getty Images
Thailand
Jets, drugs and fast cars: the ‘super-rich’ Chinese gangsters who call Thailand home

  • Recent raids and investigations in Thailand have highlighted potential links between Chinese gangsters and Thai local officials
  • On social media where local anger over the extent of crime by foreign criminals is mounting, Thais have voiced concern over illicit Chinese money

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 11:30am, 11 Dec, 2022

