Raids in the resort town of Pattaya found threads linking several suspected Chinese criminals through a web of Thai frontmen to authorities at the very top of government. Photo: Getty Images
Jets, drugs and fast cars: the ‘super-rich’ Chinese gangsters who call Thailand home
- Recent raids and investigations in Thailand have highlighted potential links between Chinese gangsters and Thai local officials
- On social media where local anger over the extent of crime by foreign criminals is mounting, Thais have voiced concern over illicit Chinese money
Raids in the resort town of Pattaya found threads linking several suspected Chinese criminals through a web of Thai frontmen to authorities at the very top of government. Photo: Getty Images