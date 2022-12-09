Elderly South Koreans waiting to receive a Covid-19 vaccination in 2021. The country is changing how it calculates ages, meaning citizens will become younger, on paper. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea to scrap traditional age-calculation methods, residents will become younger
- Nation’s use of three different counting systems has led to confusion and rows over age-related policies, including those related to Covid-19 vaccinations and testing
- Scrapping centuries-old traditional system in favour of the international standard was one of President Yoon Suk-yeol’s election campaigns
