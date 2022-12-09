Sitaram Bhatane, 76, is accused of murdering widow Mani Shukla, 70, when he was 27. Photo: Handout
Indian murderer, 76, caught after 49 years on the run protests: ‘I barely remember it’
- Sitaram Bhatane was 27 when he allegedly killed 70-year-old widow Mani Shukla; each year police went to his village hundreds of miles away, but he was never there
- Then, for an election this month, an inspector asked officers to round up various criminals and, visiting at a different time, they found limping, balding, deaf Bhatane
