BTS’ Jin with a buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment in South Korea. Photo: Handout
BTS’ Jin creates buzz with new military haircut ahead of enlistment
- BTS’ oldest member Jin had fans buzzing online after he released a photo of himself with his new military hair cut ahead of his enlistment on Tuesday.
- South Korea requires all able-bodied men in the country to serve at least 18 months in the armed forces
