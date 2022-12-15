Despite the conservative nature of Indian society where premarital sex is frowned upon, the statistics tell a different story. Photo: AFP
India’s age of consent criminalises ‘puppy love’, say defenders of teen sex
- India in 2012 raised the age of consent from 16 to 18 to protect youth from sexual exploitation but activists say it has criminalised young couples
- Despite the conservative nature of Indian society where premarital sex is frowned upon, statistics tell a different story
Despite the conservative nature of Indian society where premarital sex is frowned upon, the statistics tell a different story. Photo: AFP