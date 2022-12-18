In this photograph taken on December 13, 2022, female commuters travel in a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
South Korean YouTuber’s harassment in India highlights lack of safety for women in public
- YouTuber Hyojeong Park said men tried to ‘kiss her’ and followed her to her hotel, while she was shooting a video in Mumbai
- Activists say ‘eve-teasing’, or female-targeted sexual harassment, is a growing social menace experienced by most Indian women
